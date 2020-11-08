Lightning start playoffs looking for redemption

The Bolts take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, who knocked the Lightning out of the playoffs last year.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning begin their 2020 playoff run Tuesday afternoon in Toronto, but will also look to redeem their early exit from the 2019 playoffs after a historic regular season.

The Bolts take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the best of 7-game series. The Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in the first round of last year's post-season. The Lightning's early exit came after the team won 62 regular-season games, tying the record set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings, and secured the Presidents' Trophy which is awarded to the NHL team with the most points at the end of the season.

The puck drops at 3:00 p.m for Tuesday's Game 1, with live coverage of the game beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Sun. The network will carry all of the Lightning's first-round games against the Blue Jackets. The games can also be streamed on Fox Sports GO.

Rick's not done yet.



Our First Round series vs. Columbus will air locally on @foxsportsbolts! 🙌https://t.co/dqDLZd5mDW — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 11, 2020

The Lightning secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference after going 2-1 during the three-game round-robin to determine the seeding for the top playoff teams. All of their games so far have been played at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, which has been set up as a coronavirus bubble to help prevent any breakouts of the virus.

The Lightning are looking for their first playoff victory against the Blue Jackets. The two teams met in the post-season for the first time last year, with the Blue Jackets taking four straight victories over the Bolts. The two teams met once during this year's regular season, with the Lightning winning 2-1 in overtime.

The Lightning will play at least four games in the first round, with games 5, 6, and 7 being played if necessary

Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 13

Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 15

Game 4: Monday, Aug. 17

Game 5*: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Game 6*: Friday, Aug. 21

Game 7*: Saturday, Aug. 22

