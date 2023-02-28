Lightning take on in-state rival Panthers

The game will mark the fourth time both teams meet this season with Tampa Bay getting thrashed, 7-1, last contest.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to tame in-state rival Florida Panthers Tuesday evening at Amalie Arena.

The game will mark the fourth time both teams meet this season with Tampa Bay getting thrashed, 7-1, last contest.

The Lightning enter the game in shaky form after the Bolts have lost four of its last six games, while Florida has been displaying up-and-down performances in recent games.

If center Brayden Point can keep up with his impressive stats this season, along with Anthony Cirelli — who has three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games — Bolts fans can expect to have the edge over the Panthers.

Tampa Bay supporters will also have a chance to see the team's new player, Tanner Jeannot, who was acquired from Nashville in exchange for Tampa Bay defenseman Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round selection, along with third, fourth and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

If he suits up, the 25-year-old forward will bring physicality to the Lightning's frontline.

On the defensive side of the game, Tampa Bay will have to limit the play from Florida winger Matthew Tkachuk, who has scored three goals and provided 11 assists over the last 10 games. In addition, an eye must be kept on center Carter Verhaeghe as he's recorded 31 goals and 22 assists so far this season.

To help cope with Florida's key players, Bolts defenseman Erik Cernak will be back for selection to play in Tuesday night's Atlantic Division showdown after serving a two-game suspension.