Tampa mayor promises 'safe celebration' if Lightning bring home the Stanley Cup

Mayor Jane Castor says she would like to see a parade, but says it will have to be planned out to be safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been 16 years since the Tampa Bay Lightning brought home their first and only Stanly Cup. Mayor Jane Castor says back in 2004, the city of Tampa had to come up with a game plan fast on how to celebrate the city’s first hockey championship.

“Steve Hogue was the Chief, and I was the Assistant Chief and he said ‘you know we’ve got a put a parade together,’” recalls Castor. “So we put that parade together and the streets were lined and it was really a magical moment.”

It was also a sweltering day Castor recalls as some members of law enforcement ran alongside convertibles to protect the Lightning players and their families from the huge crowds of fans.

“I was in that parade and I must say I am quite certain we have the record for the hottest Stanley Cup parade in history,” Castor said.

Now, as the Lightning make another run in this anything but ordinary COVID-19 delayed NHL season, the city is once again contemplating what to do if the Lightning win.

“We definitely will have a celebration,” the mayor said. “And probably a number of celebrations all over the city. Just so we as a community can say thank you to the Lightning, to the players, and the organization as well for all that they have done.”

But the mayor says safety will be at the forefront of any decisions on how to celebrate. She says watch parties and other festivities throughout the Stanley Cup Final will be left up to the team.

She says the city and team will no doubt find ways to celebrate and do it safely.

“I don’t think there is any bad time to win a sports championship,” Castor said. “We will take this and we will celebrate and bring our community together.”

As for fans not being able to attend games and witness the magic in person, Castor says, “Then we’ll just look at doing it again next year.”

