Dick's Sporting Goods plans to extend store hours if the Bolts win the Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans will be able to snag some Stanley Cup gear if the Bolts become back-to-back champions Wednesday in Game 5.
Dick's Sporting Goods says it will extend several stores' hours to stay open immediately after the game Wednesday, and select stores will open their doors at 7 a.m. Thursday if the Bolts beat the Canadiens to once again bring home the Stanley Cup.
You'll be able to find anything from hats to T-shirts and sweatshirts – if you're feeling chilly – when on the search for championship gear.
Fans are encouraged to pick up their items through the chain's contactless curbside pickup service. Orders online will be able to be picked up within an hour after the game.
Open Dick's Sporting Goods stores include:
- Westshore Plaza
- Westfield Brandon
- Countryside Center
- Westfield Citrus Park
- Tyrone Square Mall
- The Grove at Wesley Chapel
- University Town Center
- Cortez Commons
- Centre Point Commons
If you're looking for gear now and not waiting on a win, you can find a place to shop here.
