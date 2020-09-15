The Lightning are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final

The Bolts could win the Eastern Conference title and advance to their third Stanley Cup Final with win over the Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back on the ice Tuesday night for their first chance to close out the New York Islanders and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning took a 3-1 series lead Sunday night with a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Puck drop is at 8 p.m. tonight in Edmonton, where both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals have been played. The Stanley Cup Final will also be played in Edmonton. The NHL moved all 2020 postseason games to Toronto and Edmonton so players, coaches, and staff could stay in a secure bubble and decrease the chances of a coronavirus outbreak among the teams.

The Dallas Stars await the winner of the Eastern Conference. The Stars secured the Western Conference title Monday night with a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime.

The Lightning have enjoyed a lot of success when sitting in this position in the playoffs. The Bolts have never lost a series when leading 3-1, closing out eight playoff matchups in Game 5. Tampa Bay has also had a lot of postseason success against the Islanders. The Lightning have won seven of their last eight games against the Isles, and are 11-3 all-time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A win Tuesday would set a Lightning franchise record for the fewest games needed to reach the Stanley Cup Final, at 15. In 2004, it took the Bolts 16 games to reach the final. In 2015 it took 20.

Tampa Bay's success this postseason, particularly in the Eastern Conference Final, has been a team effort. Five players - Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Yanni Gourde - have four or more points in the Eastern Conference Final. Sixteen players have recorded at least one point. No Islanders player has more than three points in the series.

Kucherov leads the team with 9 points (2 goal, 7 assists) in the Eastern Conference Final. Point is right behind Kucherov with 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists). Point, who sat out Game 3, added a goal and an assist in Game 4 for his sixth multi-point game during these playoffs. He's now tied with Kucherov for the most multi-point games on the Lightning.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has been missing from the bench this entire postseason. Stamkos had surgey on March 2 for a core injury he's been dealing with. However, there is some hope for fans that he could be available for the Stanley Cup Final. Head coach Jon Cooper said Monday that Stamkos has been practicing periodically with his teammates.

"He's been skating on and off," Cooper said. "He's on a rehab regime, and so a lot of days he's either skating by himself or if we've got optionals or we have a few guys skating."

Cooper, however, did say that "nothing's changed" with regards to Stamkos being available for games any time soon.

Coop says no update or change on the playing status of Steven Stamkos but that he has been skating on and off with the team. #TBLvsNYI — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 14, 2020

What other people are reading right now: