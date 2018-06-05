We don't know who the Tampa Bay Lightning will face in the Eastern Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but we do know when you can get tickets.

Singe-game tickets for home games go on sale to the general public 5 p.m. Monday.

The Lightning hold home ice for the third round and will play Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at Amalie Arena.

Fans can get tickets online at TampaBayLightning.com/tickets or ticketmaster.com. A special Lightning Text Club pre-sale will start at 2 p.m. To join the text club and receive the code, text BOLTS to 61873.

There is a strict limit of four tickets per household for each game. There will be no advanced sales for playoffs at the McDonalds Ticket Office at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts will play the winner of the Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins series. The Penguins lead the Capitals 3 games to 2.

The playoff schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Lightning made it to the conference finals by beating Boston in 5 games.

