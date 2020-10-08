Playoff hockey returns: Here's the first round schedule

Coverage begins Tuesday for Game 1 on FOX Sports Sun.

TAMPA, Fla. — Stop reading if you've heard this before: The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Of course, last year, Columbus swept the Bolts in the first round after Tampa Bay put up the best regular season in league history. Now, time for redemption?

FOX Sports Sun will televise the first four, first-round games, with Games 5-7 to-be-determined if needed.

Here's a roundup:

Game 1: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, Columbus at Tampa Bay

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Columbus at Tampa Bay

Game 3: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Tampa Bay at Columbus

Game 4: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, Tampa Bay at Columbus

Game 5: TBD on Wednesday, Aug. 19, Columbus at Tampa Bay, network TBD

Game 6: TBD on Friday, Aug. 21, Tampa Bay at Columbus, network TBD

Game 7: TBD on Saturday, Aug. 22, Columbus at Tampa Bay, network TBD

