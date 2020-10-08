Playoff hockey returns: Here's the first round schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — Stop reading if you've heard this before: The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Of course, last year, Columbus swept the Bolts in the first round after Tampa Bay put up the best regular season in league history. Now, time for redemption?
FOX Sports Sun will televise the first four, first-round games, with Games 5-7 to-be-determined if needed.
Here's a roundup:
- Game 1: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, Columbus at Tampa Bay
- Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Columbus at Tampa Bay
- Game 3: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Tampa Bay at Columbus
- Game 4: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, Tampa Bay at Columbus
- Game 5: TBD on Wednesday, Aug. 19, Columbus at Tampa Bay, network TBD
- Game 6: TBD on Friday, Aug. 21, Tampa Bay at Columbus, network TBD
- Game 7: TBD on Saturday, Aug. 22, Columbus at Tampa Bay, network TBD
- National Hurricane Center tracks 'Invest 95-L' in the Atlantic
- Family of Don Lewis, whose cold case drew new interest after 'Tiger King,' offers $100K reward
- Reports: Big Ten votes to cancel 2020 football season
- 'I know this is not the only child, or will be the last child': Family of 17-year-old killed in shooting speaks out
- These phone numbers are contact tracers trying to get ahold of you
- Couple found dead likely knew their attacker, Lakeland Police say
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter