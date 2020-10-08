x
lightning

Playoff hockey returns: Here's the first round schedule

Coverage begins Tuesday for Game 1 on FOX Sports Sun.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL Eastern Conference first-round hockey playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday, April 12, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Stop reading if you've heard this before: The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Of course, last year, Columbus swept the Bolts in the first round after Tampa Bay put up the best regular season in league history. Now, time for redemption?

FOX Sports Sun will televise the first four, first-round games, with Games 5-7 to-be-determined if needed.

Here's a roundup:

  • Game 1: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, Columbus at Tampa Bay
  • Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Columbus at Tampa Bay
  • Game 3: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Tampa Bay at Columbus
  • Game 4: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, Tampa Bay at Columbus
  • Game 5: TBD on Wednesday, Aug. 19, Columbus at Tampa Bay, network TBD
  • Game 6: TBD on Friday, Aug. 21, Tampa Bay at Columbus, network TBD
  • Game 7: TBD on Saturday, Aug. 22, Columbus at Tampa Bay, network TBD

