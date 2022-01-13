x
Lightning

Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy selected for 2022 All-Star game

This year's star-studded game will take place at 3 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after the team defeated the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been selected to represent the Atlantic Divison in the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

This year's star-studded game will take place at 3 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

The two Bolts standouts will join a roster of 11 players. Teams will take part in a "fast-paced," three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos also has a shot at making the Atlantic Division's roster with the 11th player being selected by fans through a "Last Men In" vote. 

"Our Captain needs your votes! Stammer is a finalist to be one of the last men in for this year’s All-Star Game," the Bolts wrote on Twitter.  

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 17. Fans can vote online here.

