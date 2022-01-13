Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy selected for 2022 All-Star game

This year's star-studded game will take place at 3 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been selected to represent the Atlantic Divison in the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

The two Bolts standouts will join a roster of 11 players. Teams will take part in a "fast-paced," three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format.

Join us in congratulating Heddy and Vasy on being chosen to represent the Atlantic in this year's All-Star Game!

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos also has a shot at making the Atlantic Division's roster with the 11th player being selected by fans through a "Last Men In" vote.

"Our Captain needs your votes! Stammer is a finalist to be one of the last men in for this year’s All-Star Game," the Bolts wrote on Twitter.