Watch party: Head to Amalie Arena to cheer on the Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final

TAMPA, Fla. — Who's ready to Be the Thunder in Amalie Arena? The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.

That means on June 1 the Bolts will be in New York at Madison Square Garden for Game 1. But don't worry, you can still feel the electricity of the game along with other fans inside Amalie Arena.

That's right, we're talking about a watch party. For $10 fans can enjoy the game inside the arena, along with live entertainment and appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities.

Doors to Amalie Arena will open for Bolts fans one hour before puck drop. That means during the June 1 and June 3 away games, doors will open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. puck drop.

You can find more information and how to buy tickets here.

Here's a look at the full Eastern Conference Final schedule:

Game 1: 8 p.m. ET, June 1 on ESPN at Madison Square Garden

Game 2: 8 p.m. ET, June 3 on ESPN at Madison Square Garden

Game 3: 3 p.m. ET, June 5 on ESPN at Amalie Arena

Game 4: 8 p.m. ET, June 7 on ESPN at Amalie Arena

Game 5: 8 p.m. ET, June 9 at Madison Square Garden

Game 6: 8 p.m. ET, June 11 at Amalie Arena (NetworkTBD)