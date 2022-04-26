x
Lightning

Where you can find Tampa Bay Lightning gear

If you're looking for a new T-shirt to cheer on the Bolts during the playoffs, look no further.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate center Ross Colton's (79) goal during the second period an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla — The road back to the Stanley Cup is just heating up as the 2022 NHL Playoffs begin on May 2. 

Fans looking to cheer the Tampa Bay Lightning on might need some new Bolts gear for this playoff run. This year, the team's playoff theme is "3E THE THUNDER" as the Bolts are vying for a three-peat. It's no secret that "Champa Bay" is home to various winning sports teams, so nowadays, you can almost find Bolts threads anywhere. 

However, if you're looking for specifics, you might have to check online for that Steve Stamkos jersey

Here's a list of places where you can find your Bolts basics in addition to jerseys, towels, coolers and tumblers. 

  • Tampa Bay Sports Store
  • Heads and Tails
  • Bealls
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Kohl's
  • Lids
  • Locker Room by Lids
  • Macy's
  • Target
  • Walmart

Shopping online? Here are a few more places to look:

