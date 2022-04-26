Where you can find Tampa Bay Lightning gear

If you're looking for a new T-shirt to cheer on the Bolts during the playoffs, look no further.

TAMPA, Fla — The road back to the Stanley Cup is just heating up as the 2022 NHL Playoffs begin on May 2.

Fans looking to cheer the Tampa Bay Lightning on might need some new Bolts gear for this playoff run. This year, the team's playoff theme is "3E THE THUNDER" as the Bolts are vying for a three-peat. It's no secret that "Champa Bay" is home to various winning sports teams, so nowadays, you can almost find Bolts threads anywhere.

However, if you're looking for specifics, you might have to check online for that Steve Stamkos jersey.

Here's a list of places where you can find your Bolts basics in addition to jerseys, towels, coolers and tumblers.

Tampa Bay Sports Store

Heads and Tails

Bealls

Dick's Sporting Goods

Kohl's

Lids

Locker Room by Lids

Macy's

Target

Walmart