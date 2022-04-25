'Surreal experience': Lightning celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup wins with White House ceremony

President Joe Biden honored the team Monday during a ceremony full of laughter and memories.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After COVID-19 kept them from the White House, the Tampa Bay Lightning had the chance to celebrate their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

On Monday, the Bolts and Jeff and Penny Vinik joined President Joe Biden on the South Lawn to commemorate the team's victories.

"It's a pretty good time to be a sports fan in Tampa. I don't know what the hell you have in the water down there," Biden joked.

The president also addressed how the coronavirus impacted the team's seasons and acknowledged the Bolts for their work off the ice through programs like Lightning Community Hero and Shots on Ice.

Biden even joked with captain Steven Stamkos about his longevity with the team saying: "Steve, 14 seasons? You're getting old, man."

While a trip for major league sports' top-performing teams to the White House is a presidential tradition that dates back 150 years, according to ESPN, it's actually the first time the Lightning have celebrated in style.

Even though the Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed three Stanley Cup titles, COVID-19 in 2020 and a lockout in 2004 kept the team from ever getting to visit. And being on the South Lawn wasn't lost on the team or its ownership.

"It's a tremendous honor to be here — tremendous — at the White House celebrating our back-to-back Stanley Cups," Vinik said.

The Bolts' White House visit also comes as the team prepares to chase down the elusive back-to-back-to-back Stanley Cup victories this postseason. It's the fifth straight season the Lightning have clinched a playoff berth.

"And they may be here next year, who knows?" Biden teased while wishing the Bolts good luck on their quest.

And if you ask defenseman Ryan McDonagh, nothing's out of reach.