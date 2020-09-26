A brief history of the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning could bring home the Stanley Cup tonight.

TAMPA, Fla — After the Bolts beat the Dallas Stars in overtime in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final they are now leading the series 3-1.

This season is only the team's third appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and they've only won it once before.

How did the Bolts become one of the best teams in the NHL?

The Lightning played their first season in 1992-1993, and just four seasons later made their first playoff appearance.

Now, let's fast forward to the 21st century where the Bolts have been one of the best teams in the league for the last 20 years.

They won their first and only Stanley Cup during the 03-04 season, behind stars like Martin St. Louis, Vincent Lecavalier, and Hall of Famer Dave Adreychuk.

The team went back to the Stanley Cup Final during the 2014-2015 season but lost to the Blackhawks in six games.

But the Bolts have been good for a long time.

Since Jon Cooper's first season as the head coach in 2013, the Lightning have led the NHL with 343 regular-season wins and they've scored 57 more than the next-closest team.

During that time, the ultimate-prize, Lord Stanley's Cup has eluded one of the most talented teams in hockey.

The Bolts will have another shot at it tonight.

