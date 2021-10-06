NHL to open 2021-2022 season with All Time Low 'Face-Off' concert

A special appearance will be made by the Stanley Cup during the concert which is taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you weren't already hyped for the official start of the NHL 2021-2022 season, that's about to change.

The league and Tampa Bay Sports Commission announced Wednesday it will kick off the upcoming season with the "2021 NHL Face-Off Concert" in Tampa.

The performer? All Time Low.

A special appearance will be made by the Stanley Cup during the concert which is taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in downtown Tampa.

The concert is free and can be watched from the Tampa Convention Center while the band performs from a stage in the Hillsborough River.

All Time Low is set to perform its hit single "Monsters" during the concert.