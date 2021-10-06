NHL to open 2021-2022 season with All Time Low 'Face-Off' concert

TAMPA, Fla. — If you weren't already hyped for the official start of the NHL 2021-2022 season, that's about to change.
The league and Tampa Bay Sports Commission announced Wednesday it will kick off the upcoming season with the "2021 NHL Face-Off Concert" in Tampa.
The performer? All Time Low.
A special appearance will be made by the Stanley Cup during the concert which is taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in downtown Tampa.
The concert is free and can be watched from the Tampa Convention Center while the band performs from a stage in the Hillsborough River.
All Time Low is set to perform its hit single "Monsters" during the concert.
Later that night, the Tampa Bay Lightning will take the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins and raise their third Stanley Cup championship banner at Amalie Arena.