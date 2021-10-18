x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nhl

NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for submitting fake COVID-19 vaccination card

San Jose Sharks Evander Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif. The NHL has suspended Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league announced the suspension without pay on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

The league said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife could not be substantiated.

RELATED: NHL investigating claim Sharks’ Evander Kane bet on own games