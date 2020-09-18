Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning take on Dallas Stars Saturday

The last time the Bolts played in the Stanley Cup Final was in 2015.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to make history.

The team is going to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in its 28-year franchise.

The Bolts are looking to bring the Cup back to Florida as they did in 2004. This time, they'll take on the Dallas Stars, who also have one Cup win (1999).

The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

With Thursday night's win over the Islanders in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Lightning set a franchise record for the fewest games needed to reach the Stanley Cup Final at 15. In 2004, it took the Bolts 16 games to reach the final. In 2015, it took 20.

The Bolts have been good for a long time.

Since Jon Cooper's first season as the head coach in 2013, the Lightning have led the NHL with 343 regular-season wins and they've scored 57 more goals than the next-closest team.

But during that time, the ultimate-prize, Lord Stanley's Cup, has eluded one of the most talented teams in hockey.

Now, the Bolts will have another shot at it.

While it's only been five years since the Lightning made it to the ice for the Stanley Cup Final, the Dallas Stars haven't made an appearance since they won in 1999.

The Stars battled their way to play for the Cup by beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Monday, Sept. 14, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

The Lightning and Stars do have some connection. Stars head coach Rick Bowness, who was hired after the team's previous coach was fired at the end of 2019, served as an associate coach with the Bolts from 2013-2018.