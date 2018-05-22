The NHL has announced the dates for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

The final – which starts Monday, May 28 – will match the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights.

On Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The team with the most points from the regular season will have the home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Final and will host Games 1 and 2. The team would also host Games 5 and 7 if necessary.

If the Lightning advance to the final, they would host those games.

The Lightning had 113 points during the regular season, which is most among the remaining teams. The Golden Knights had 109 points and the Capitals had 105.

The start time for all Stanley Cup Final games is 8 p.m. ET.

2018 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game 1: Monday, May 28

Game 2: Wednesday, May 30

Game 3: Saturday, June 2

Game 4: Monday, June 4

*Game 5: Thursday, June 7

*Game 6: Sunday, June 10

*Game 7: Wednesday, June 13

* = If necessary

