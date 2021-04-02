Killorn, Lightning beat Red Wings 5-1 for 3rd straight win

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 for their third consecutive win.
Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which remained unbeaten in five home games this season.
Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which dropped their seventh straight game, including two overtime losses.
