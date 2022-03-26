Tampa Bay Lightning Defensemen Ryan McDonagh out indefinitely from upper-body injury

The Minnesota native has three goals and 18 assists under his belt across the 60 games in this season for the Bolts.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning roster just became a bit smaller for much of the remaining season after the team announced a player injury Saturday.

According to a tweet from the team, Defensemen Ryan McDonagh won't be playing Saturday's game in Detroit.

The real kicker? McDonagh is out indefinitely from an upper-body injury, the Lightning writes on Twitter.

Update: Defenseman Ryan McDonagh will not play today in Detroit and is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 26, 2022

McDonagh's last game was Thursday night when the Bolts faced off against the Boston Bruins. He exited the rink during the third period with an apparent injury after blocking a shot, according to The Athletic.

The media outlet says a source explained that Lightning's alternative captain could be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

The Minnesota native has three goals and 18 assists under his belt across the 60 games in this season for the Bolts.

Tampa Bay is in fourth place for the Atlantic Division with a total of 84 points, directly below the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leaves and the Florida Panthers.

The Tampa-based team is playing against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday with the starting lineup of Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli, Alex Killoren, Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta and Brian Elliot.