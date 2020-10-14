x
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Saban has served as head football coach at the University of Alabama since 2007.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN's Tom Rinaldi reports

The 68-year-old coaching legend learned of the positive test on Wednesday and immediately left the football facility, according to ESPN.

AL.com reports athletics director Greg Byrne also tested positive for COVID-19. Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee team operations while Saban is away, according to AL.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

