Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN's Tom Rinaldi reports.
The 68-year-old coaching legend learned of the positive test on Wednesday and immediately left the football facility, according to ESPN.
AL.com reports athletics director Greg Byrne also tested positive for COVID-19. Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee team operations while Saban is away, according to AL.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
- Trump, Biden to hold competing town halls instead of debating Oct. 15
- Florida mom accused of killing her son, lying to police sentenced 50 years after pleading guilty
- First Trump, now Biden: As campaigns hit Florida hard, nearly 2 million people have already voted
- Maskless Gov. Ron DeSantis slaps high-fives with people at Trump's Florida rally
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter