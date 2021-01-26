2021 Olympics in Florida? State's CFO wants the committee to consider relocating

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee encouraging them to consider moving to Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Olympics 2021? That's what our state's CFO would like to see.

Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee encouraging them to consider relocating the Olympics this summer from Tokyo to Florida.

His office says reports show leaders in Japan have "privately" concluded they're too concerned about the pandemic to host the Olympics.

Patronis says Super Bowl 55 is a great example of how to put on a massive sporting event during COVID-19. One of many sporting events he says Florida has successfully made happen during the pandemic.

He says this type of event is focused on the tv viewer.

"The spectators that would usually follow and come to an event like this are going to be limited. If you look at the facilities we have in Florida, we've got 12 universities all of which have state-of-the-art track and field accommodating environments. Stadiums that can accommodate events," says Patronis.

He says between Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, mixed with hotel support and our airports there's more than enough capacity to pull it off.