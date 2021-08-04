Welcome home! Clearwater's Bobby Finke is back after winning gold twice at the Olympics

The Olympian says his wins were a testament to his coaching over the years.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — After taking home two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Clearwater native Bobby Finke is back home to celebrate his stunning victories.

Finke's first gold medal came during the debut of the men's 800-meter freestyle race where he swam from behind to pull out a win in the 16-lap race.

The 21-year-old turned on the speed to pass three swimmers ahead of him as the race came to a close. He also beat his own record, setting yet another new American record with his win.

Finke also stunned viewers a second time when he took home gold in the grueling men's 1,500-meter freestyle race, a feat The Associated Press reports hasn't be accomplished by an American male swimmer since 1984.

His speed appeared to even catch him by surprise saying, "I thought I was coming home a lot slower than the 800," in a post-event interview.

After all the excitement in Tokyo, Finke hopped back on a plane and returned home to share his victories with friends, family and the community.

A celebration event took place Wednesday at North Shore Pool where kids were able to wear his gold medals and take pictures with the Olympian.