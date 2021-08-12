Finke, meet Bobby: Olympic swimmer introduced to seahorse named after him

Bobby the rescued seahorse is under the care and observation of staff at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It was an introduction that really needed no introduction.

Clearwater native and Olympic swimmer Bobby Finke, who took home two gold medals for the United States in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, met Clearwater Marine Aquarium's newly rescued seahorse, Bobby.

The animal didn't have a name a couple of weeks ago when it was rescued and taken to the aquarium — that was until Finke swam past the competition to receive gold medals in the men's 1,500-meter and 800-meter freestyle events.

Finke's accomplishment in the 1,500-meter event was a major feat as an American hadn’t taken home gold in that event since 1984, according to The Associated Press.

Bobby the seahorse was found floating by a beachgoer in July. Not long after he was rescued, the animal gave birth to hundreds of baby seahorses, the aquarium said.