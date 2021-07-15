Britain women's soccer team will take a knee at Olympics

“We were all united in our decision to continue doing whatever we can to raise awareness of racism and discrimination," Britain coach Hege Riise says.

LONDON, UK — The British women’s soccer team plans to take a knee before kickoff at the Tokyo Olympics.

The players have been performing the anti-racism stance over the last year and the IOC relaxed its rules this month to allow Olympic athletes to make gestures of protest in their field of play at the Tokyo Games.

Britain coach Hege Riise says, “We were all united in our decision to continue doing whatever we can to raise awareness of racism and discrimination."

This is only the second time that Team Great Britain will enter a women's soccer team at the Olympics since the sport was introduced to the games in 1996, according to the Team GB website. Five players will be returning from Britain's 2012 Olympic team while 13 players will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo.

Coach Hege Riise is an Olympic champion herself, having won gold with Norway at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

The team will take on Chile next week to kick off the opening game before playing host team Japan.