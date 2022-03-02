Florida native Brittany Bowe leads Team USA as Opening Ceremony flag bearer

The speed skater stepped in after Elana Meyers Taylor, who was originally selected to carry the flag, tested positive for COVID-19.

BEIJING, China — One Olympic athlete got to represent the Sunshine State — and the USA — in the most ultimate way at the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Beijing.

Speed skater and Florida native Brittany Bowe had the honor of serving as the flag bearer for Team USA, along with curler John Shuster. Bowe, 33, stepped in after Elana Meyers Taylor, who was originally selected to carry the flag, entered isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The flag bearers are selected through a vote of fellow Team USA athletes. Bowe came in second in the votes after Meyers Taylor.

"I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead Team USA into the Opening Ceremony,” Bowe said in an earlier statement. “Taking on this responsibility is the honor of a lifetime, and I will proudly carry the American flag on behalf of Elana, her family, and all of Team USA."

And Bowe is already having quite an Olympics — before she even hits the ice.

She reclaimed another speedskating race in Beijing when a third spot opened up for the Americans in the 500 meters. Bowe finished first in that event at the U.S. trials but gave up her spot to ensure her teammate Erin Jackson, who stumbled during the trials, could compete.

The Florida Atlantic University graduate previously competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games.

This year, she'll be going for gold during the women's 1,500-meter event. You can catch the race at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7. Bowe will also be competing in the 500-meter and 1,000-meter speed skating events.

The 500-meter will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. The 1,000-meter is happening at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.