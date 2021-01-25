Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says there's still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Could the 2021 Olympics be held in Florida?

The state's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, issued a letter to the International Olympic Committee encouraging them to consider relocating the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo to the United States of America.

Specifically to Florida.

According to the CFO's office, recent reports have stated that leaders in Japan have “privately” concluded that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place.

Patronis says there's still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida to meet with statewide and local officials on holding the Olympics in the Sunshine State.

He argues that Florida has successfully allowed sports to take place during the pandemic and sees no reason why it would not be able to handle the sporting events associated with the Olympics.

Read the full letter below

A total of 1,639,914 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Last month, Florida became the third state to report more than 1 million cases, after California and Texas. Florida alone added 315,149 new cases of COVID-19 in December -- roughly 6,000 fewer cases than the peak in July.

So far this January, the state has reported 316,626 cases.

FULL LETTER FROM CFO JIMMY PATRONIS:

"Dear President Bach,

I am writing to you as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the State of Florida. As a member of the Florida Cabinet, I sit on the Enterprise Florida Inc. Board of Directors, which is our state’s business development unit. Today, I am writing to encourage you to consider relocating the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan to the United States of America, and more specifically to Florida.

With media reports of leaders in Japan “privately” concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida to meet with statewide and local officials on holding the Olympics in the Sunshine State. I would welcome the opportunity to pitch Florida and help you make the right contacts to get this done.

Prior to the pandemic, Florida was welcoming 900 people per day to our state, and in the past few years overtook the State of New York for total population. When most of the major states were shutting down their economies, we were fortunate enough to have a Governor that recognized the important balance of fighting the virus with keeping the economy open. Moreover, Governor DeSantis has partnered with the private sector to rapidly distribute vaccines to our most vulnerable populations. Unlike other states, when the COVID-19 vaccine comes to Florida it doesn’t just sit on the shelf wrapped in government red tape; it moves fast to protect our communities.

The State of Florida has successfully allowed sports to take place during the pandemic. When most states shut down their sporting events, the city of Jacksonville hosted the Ultimate Fighting Championship (the UFC) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) setup the “bubble” to hold games in Orlando. Moreover, during football season the National Football League (NFL) and college teams were able to compete on Florida soil. Additionally, our international tourist destinations, like Disney parks have been open and operating safely in Florida for some time. In fact, Disney serves as an incredible model for how to run a complex organization in the midst of COVID-19.

As a tourism state, Florida welcomed 131 million tourists in 2019. Our state has ample hotel capacity and well-maintained transportation networks to accommodate the kind of infrastructure required for a major undertaking of this sort. Florida has 20 commercial airports, 31 urban transit systems, 12 major universities that have existing sporting facilities – and we have world- renowned health care facilities in each of our regions. I think most importantly, however, we have a state with leaders who are willing to get this done.

Although I write to you in a professional capacity, I should also add that I am a father of two boys who love sports, and the idea of cancelling the Olympics when there have been so many athletes who have worked so hard for this opportunity is a tough pill to swallow. I’ve always believed that sports and competition makes our world a better place, and these athletes demonstrate to children around the world that when you work hard, and put your mind to something, anything is possible.

Whatever precautions are required let’s figure it out and get it done. Please contact my office at 850-413-4900 to schedule a meeting.

Sincerely,

Jimmy Patronis