Emma Weyant takes top lane spot in 400-meter individual medley final

TOKYO, Japan — She's cruising right along!

Sarasota's own Emma Weyant, 19, led the way Saturday night with a time of 4:33.55 in the women's 400-meter individual medley — a faster time than the U.S. Olympic trials last month in Omaha, Nebraska, when she clocked 4:33.81, according to the USA Today.

"I'm really happy with my time," she said after the race. "It's right what I went off of at trials."

The outlet reports Weyant's timing set up her with the top lane position in the final Sunday morning. She ended up beating Katinka Hosszu, the world record holder in the event and gold medalist in Rio 2016, the USA Today reports.

Hosszu finished with a time 4:36.01.

The women's 400-meter individual medley final is slated to begin just after 11 a.m. local time Sunday.