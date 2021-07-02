Several athletes with Florida ties are heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Sunshine State will be represented widely at the Summer Olympics, which are set to begin on July 23.

TOKYO, Japan — After having to be pushed back to due to the coronavirus, the highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics that was originally set to happen in 2020 is beginning very soon on July 23, 2021.

Thousands of talented competitors will gather in Japan to compete in rigorous sports like gymnastics, swimming, wrestling and much more. The International Olympic Committee will also debut six new sports to the games which include cycling: freestyle BMX, karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding.

When it comes to the athletes, Florida will be represented in various sports.

Students from the University of Florida – both past and present, dominated in the U.S Olympic Trials.

Kieran Smith a current senior at the university, will represent the USA in swimming by competing in the 200 free, 400 free, and the 4x200 free relay. Bobby Finke, who is a junior, will represent USA swimming in the 800 free and 1500 free.

They will be joined by two other former Gators: Caeleb Dressel in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 4x100 free relay, and Natalie Hinds in the 4x100 free relay. Alfonso Mestre, who is a sophomore at UF, will represent Venezuela in the 800 free.

The Gator athletes will be joined by a familiar face, Anthony Nesty, who serves as the head swimming coach at UF and was named assistant coach of the men's U.S Olympic Swim team.

Sarasota swimmer Emma Weyant and Sarasota skateboarder Jake Ilardi are both Olympic-bound.

More former University of Florida athletes will participate in Track & Field activities with Grant Holloway representing the USA in 110-meter hurdles, Will Claye in the triple jump, Cory McGee in the women's 1500 meters, Taylor Manson in the 4x400 meters, and Marquis Dendy in long jump.

Garrett Scantling of Jacksonville, Florida will represent the United States in the decathlon.

Mark Kolozsvary, a former Gator catcher and current Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer, will represent team USA in the baseball division.

Bradley Beal, who attended school at University of Florida, will represent USA in men’s basketball along with Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.

Youngsters are killing the competition with Leanne Wong, an incoming University of Florida freshman representing the U.S. in gymnastics.

Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old senior at Hillsborough High School in Tampa, will represent America in track with the 200-meter run. Knighton, a football standout turned track star, is making history as the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.