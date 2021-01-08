If Florida competed alone in the Olympics, it'd rank 7th in gold medals

Florida natives have been representing the Sunshine State and Team USA and bringing home the medals.

FLORIDA, USA — Team USA currently ranks first in the overall medal count with 59 and ranks second behind China for the most gold medals with 20.

Of those U.S. gold medals, Florida athletes have contributed eight of them so far.

Seven out of eight golds were won by Florida natives and Team USA swimmers Bobby Finke and Caeleb Dressel.

They also happen to be University of Florida Gators.

Clearwater's own Bobby Finke set an American record in the 800-meter freestyle twice at the Tokyo Olympics -- once in the prelims and again in the finals when he won the gold medal.

Finke also won the grueling 1,500-meter men's freestyle, becoming the first American to win the event since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Caeleb Dressel joined an elite club in Tokyo when he won five gold medals during a single Olympics -- joining the likes of Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi.

The only male swimmers with five gold medals at a single Olympics:



Mark Spitz

Matt Biondi

Michael Phelps

Caeleb Dressel



Largo's own Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 to claim the featherweight division title.

With this current medal count, it means that Florida actually ranks seventh overall in gold medals, beating out dozens of countries.