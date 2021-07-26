x
Olympics

How are Florida's athletes doing at the Tokyo Olympics?

The sunshine state has several natives representing the U.S.A. in this year's Olympics. Here's how they're doing so far.

TOKYO, Japan — After having to be pushed back due to the coronavirus, the highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics that was originally set to happen in 2020 is officially underway.

From swimming to taekwondo to track and field Florida has several athletes on Team USA. We rounded up how they've done so far.

Anastasija Zolotic (Taekwondo)- Largo's own Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 to claim the featherweight division title. 

Bobby Finke (Swimming)- Bobby Finke, a junior at USF, will represent USA swimming in the 800 free and 1500 free. He swims in the 800 Tuesday morning.

Caeleb Dressel (Swimming)- Caeleb Dressel is off on his quest for six swimming gold medals at the Tokyo Games, leading off an American victory in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay. 

Emma Weyant (Swimming)- Sarasota's own Emma Weyant, 19, took home the silver medal Sunday morning in the women's 400-meter individual medley. 

Austin Krajicek (Tennis)- Brandon native Austin Krajicek will play the second round in men's doubles today. The finals are tomorrow.

Other Tampa Bay area Floridians at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

  • Trayvon Bromell (Track & Field)
  • Erriyon Knighton (Track & Field)
  • Mary Tucker (Shooting)
  • Paige Railey (Sailing)
  • Clark Dean (Rowing)
  • Jessica and Nelly Korda (Golf)
  • Race Imboden (Fencing)

