19 active military athletes will represent the US at Tokyo Olympics

Nineteen active military members are going for gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Nineteen members of the U.S. Armed Forces will be serving their country in more ways than one this July.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, 17 soldiers, a Marine and a Coast Guardsman will compete to take home the gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Here's a look at the military members set to represent the red, white and blue:

U.S. Army

The Army will have the most participants from any branch with Staff Sgt. Nickolaus Mowrer and Staff Sgt. Sandra Uptagrafft fighting for the gold in a variety of Olympic pistol-shooting games including 10m air mixed team, 25m sport pistol and 50m rifle shootings.

Others involved in shooting-based Olympic competitions are — 1st Lt. Amber English, Sgt. Philip Jungman, Sgt. Patrick Sunderman, Spc. Sagen Maddalena, Spc. Alison Weisz, Staff Sgt. John Joss and Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen.

Meanwhile, Staff Sgt. Naomi Graham will enter the ring on the hunt for a gold medal in the women's boxing (75-kilogram) category.

Sgt. Samantha Schultz and Sgt. Amro Elgeziry will take on the modern pentathlon, an event comprised of pistol shooting, fencing, swimming, horse riding and running, on the Olympic stage.

Sergeant Ildar Hafizov and Specialist Alejandro Sancho will represent the United States on the Greco-Roman wrestling mat.

Spc. Benard Keter will go head-to-head with international competitors in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and track and field, while 1st Lt. Sam Kendricks will cover pole vaulting.

Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks is hoping Tokyo will be a repeat of her gold and bronze medal success during the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

According to the DoD, Marks was injured while serving in Iraq after enlisting in the Army in 2008. During her recovery is when they say she fell in love with swimming after the technique was used as a form of therapy.

You can watch her in the 50-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke.

U.S. Marine Corps

Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz will compete on the mat in Tokyo after defeating the country's top-rated 87-kilogram Greco-Roman wrestler to earn his spot.

"Being able to represent the USA on an international level while being in the Marine Corps is the highest honor that I have ever felt. It is something that is almost indescribable. I have finally accomplished this mission that has had an insurmountable amount of adversity, that has required years and decades of perseverance," Stefanowicz said.

U.S. Coast Guard

Lt. Nikole Barnes is looking to sail her way into first place during the Women's 470-class sailboat category.

"I fell in love with the Coast Guard. I am always on the water and the allure of creating a safer environment for fellow boaters was a big intrigue for me. As I have been in the Coast Guard, I have seen even more how this is a tremendous organization of people working hard to make a safer maritime environment," she said.