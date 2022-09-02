Tampa-born hockey player Nathan Smith set to play for Team USA

The Mitchell High School graduate will try to bring home gold.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nathan Smith is the first Tampa-born athlete to be drafted in the NHL.

The 23-year-old now plays for Minnesota State but will have a bigger logo on his chest over the next two weeks. Smith will be playing for Team USA which plays its first game Thursday morning.

"It's still kind of a long shot for me, just being from Florida. And, you know, maybe just getting passed up on, you know, some somebody else that they've chosen for the team," Smith said ahead of the games. "But, you know, I'm really grateful that I'm getting this opportunity to go and I'm like, super excited."

With NHL players not making the trip to China for the 2022 games, the storylines open up for athletes like Smith who are trying to make a name for themselves on hockey's biggest stage.

His dad told 10 Tampa Bay's sports team there will be no moment in the rest of Smith's career like the one upcoming.

"This is the ultimate way you can represent your country as an athlete. To me, he'll never do anything as cool as this as long as he's in hockey," Eric Smith said on Wednesday. "I don't care if he goes to the hall of fame, I don't care if he wins the Stanley Cup, you'll never play for the Olympics the first time again."