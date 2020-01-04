TOKYO, Japan — The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in Japan's northeastern region of Fukushima.

The public will have limited access to view the flame. Organizers hope to limit the crowd size because of restrictions in place for the coronavirus.

The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 20 and the torch relay was to have started last week. The Fukushima region was devastated in 2011 by an earthquake, tsunami and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors.

Olympic officials have postponed the Tokyo Games until next year with the opening now set for July 23, 2021.

