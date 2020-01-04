TOKYO, Japan — The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in Japan's northeastern region of Fukushima.
The public will have limited access to view the flame. Organizers hope to limit the crowd size because of restrictions in place for the coronavirus.
The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 20 and the torch relay was to have started last week. The Fukushima region was devastated in 2011 by an earthquake, tsunami and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors.
Olympic officials have postponed the Tokyo Games until next year with the opening now set for July 23, 2021.
RELATED: Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics to open July 23, 2021
RELATED: 10 great Olympics moments to tide you over until the Games in 2021
What other people are reading right now:
- Model: Florida's coronavirus peak could come in early May, with hundreds of deaths daily
- White House projects 100K to 240K coronavirus deaths if social distancing is maintained
- 'Pandemic' scientist says his team has discovered potential cure for COVID-19
- Pastor arrested, accused of violating 'safer-at-home' order by holding Sunday services
- Schools in Florida to remain closed through May 1 because of coronavirus
- Stay-at-home vs. shelter-in-place: Here's what they mean
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter