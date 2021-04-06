Breaking your competitors' fingers? Things you probably didn't know about the Olympics

WebMD created a quiz that tests your knowledge of the Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — The Summer Olympics are underway in Tokyo, Japan.

WebMD has a quiz that tests your knowledge of the history of the games.

This is what we learned:

For starters, during the ancient games, Olympians were allowed to break their competitors' finger in order to win a match.

The tradition of the Olympic torch relay that takes place at the beginning of the games started in Berlin in 1936. According to the experts, in ancient times, a mirror was used to reflect the sun's rays and ignite the flame.

At only 14 years old, Nadia Comaneci of Romania was the first gymnast to receive a perfect score on 10.0 after she nailed her uneven bars performance in 1976 at the Montreal games. This was before open-ended scoring came to be in 2006.

Track star Wilma Rudolph jumped an enormous hurdle when she lost her leg at the age of 6 to polio. By the age of 9, she was out of her leg brace and in years to come, won the 100-meter and 200-meter races while also being the anchor of her team in the 1960 Rome Games and winning a victory in the 4x100-meter relay.

In 1972, swimmer Mark Spitz made history at the Munich Games. He won seven events in eight days. He held this gold medal record for 36 years until Michael Phelps was able to pass his legacy at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Oscar Swahn, who was a Swedish Olympic shooter, made history as the oldest athlete to ever compete. At the age of 60, he won his first gold medal in 1908 in London. He competed for his third and last time at 72 years old where he took home a silver medal in the Antwerp Games.

Now that you've gotten a little study session, see how well you're able to score by clicking here.