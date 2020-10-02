The island of Puerto Rico is celebrating a historic milestone.
For the first time, the women's basketball team has qualified for the 2020 Olympic Summer Games.
The Puerto Rican team secured their place for Tokyo 2020 following the Australian national team's 86-72 victory over Brazil, which concluded the qualifying tournament held in France with a 0-3 score. France and Australia also qualified for the Summer Games basketball tournament in Tokyo.
The women's basketball team became the fifth team in Puerto Rico's history to participate in Olympic games following men's basketball, baseball, women's volleyball, and women's softball.
This is a big win for the entire island, which has been devastated by natural disasters over the last few years. The latest being a series of continuing earthquakes.
The 2020 Olympics kick off Friday, July 24 in Tokyo.
