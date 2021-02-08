The USA swimmer reunited with her family after being away for almost six weeks.

TAMPA, Fla — After a long season and a medal won, Sarasota's own Olympic silver medalist, Emma Weyant, returned home.

"These past couple of weeks have been a dream," Weyant said. "And it's been an honor to represent Team USA."

Weyant won silver in the 400-meter individual medley July 24, at the Tokyo Olympics. It was a new personal best of 4:33.55.

As the Olympian stepped off the tram to head to baggage claim at Tampa International Airport, she was greeted by her mom and dad whom she said she hadn't seen in about six weeks.

Weyant said the team trained for three weeks in Hawaii before shipping off to Tokyo. Once in Japan, the team had a training camp before moving into athlete village. In total, the team trained overseas for five weeks before actually swimming on the Olympic stage.