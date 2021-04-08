Tokyo Rewind, Aug. 3: American sets world record in track final; Biles wins beam bronze

The U.S. won six medals in track and field, including two gold, on Tuesday. And for only the second time ever, an American woman won gold in wrestling.

Simone Biles won a bronze medal in balance beam Tuesday, her first and only individual medal of the Tokyo Olympics. The American gymnastics star finished behind gold medalist Guan Chenchen and silver medalist Tang Xijing both of China.

A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, Biles drilled a slightly altered routine that involved a double-pike dismount -- no twisting.

Biles now has seven medals over two Olympics, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most all-time by an American.

On the track, American Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to win the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 51.46 seconds. She edged out Dalilah Muhammad, who won silver to make it a U.S. 1-2 finish.

Athing Mu won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish. Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver and American Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line.

American Gabby Thomas took bronze in the women's 200 meters. Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica took gold and Christine Mboma of Namibia took silver.

Christopher Nilsen of the United States took silver in men's pole vault with a personal best of 5.97 meters. Armand Duplantis of Sweden won gold with a height of 6.02 meters.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock of the United States defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to claim the second Olympic gold medal ever for an American female wrestler.