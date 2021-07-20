Tokyo Olympics livestreams through Friday, July 23: Soccer, Gymnastics and the Opening Ceremony

Men’s soccer will get underway and Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team get a chance to practice in the venue they’ll be competing in next week.

TOKYO, Japan — A little more than 36 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games.

Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games on Thursday, minus the U.S.

In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.

Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. And although the event happens starting at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early Friday morning.

You’ll find the livestream links below for that as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between Wednesday and Friday in the Eastern Daylight Time Zone.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events may be subject to change.

Thursday