Tokyo Olympics livestreams through Friday, July 23: Soccer, Gymnastics and the Opening Ceremony

TOKYO, Japan — A little more than 36 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games.
Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games on Thursday, minus the U.S.
In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.
Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. And although the event happens starting at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, you’ll be able to watch it live starting across the U.S. early Friday morning.
You’ll find the livestream links below for that as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between Wednesday and Friday in the Eastern Daylight Time Zone.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
Thursday
4:00am ET: Men's Soccer, Mexico vs. France
4:00am ET: Men's Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea
4:00am ET: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
4:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia
6:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia
7:00am ET: Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
7:00am ET: Men's Soccer, Japan vs. South Africa
7:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Brazil vs Germany
7:30am ET: (Telemundo) Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany
9:00am ET: (Universo) Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
11:00am ET: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
5:30pm ET: (NBCSN) Softball, USA vs. Canada (Replay)
Friday
6:55am ET: Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
1:00pm ET: (NBC) Olympics Primetime Preview Show
7:30pm ET (NBC) Opening Ceremony (Replay)
7:30pm ET: Rowing, Men's and women's four and lightweight double sculls heats; and single sculls and double sculls repechages
8:00pm ET: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 1
8:00pm ET: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 2
8:00pm ET: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 3
8:30pm ET: Archery, Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 Prelims
8:00pm ET: Men's Handball, Norway vs. Brazil
8:00pm ET: Men's Volleyball, Italy vs. Canada
8:20pm ET: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group B
8:30pm ET: Men's Field Hockey, Japan vs. Australia
9:00pm ET: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
9:00pm ET: Men's Field Hockey, New Zealand vs. India
9:00pm ET: Softball, Australia vs. Canada
9:45pm ET: Shooting, Women's Air Rifle Final
10:00pm ET: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
10:00pm ET: Cycling, Men's Road Race
10:00pm ET: Men's Handball, France vs. Argentina
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Center Court, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 1, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 2, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 3, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 4, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 5, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 6, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 7, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 8, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 9, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 10, Match 1
10:00pm ET: Tennis, Court 11, Match 1
10:00pm ET: (Olympic Channel) Tennis, Day 1, Round 1 Singles, Doubles
10:05pm ET: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs. Tunisia
10:45pm ET: Men's Field Hockey, Netherlands vs. Belgium
11:00pm ET: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Canada vs. Netherlands
11:15pm ET: Men's Field Hockey, Argentina vs. Spain
11:50pm ET: Weightlifting, Women's 49kg Group A