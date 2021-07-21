Everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

It will take place at the Japan National Stadium and will be broadcast on NBC.

TOKYO, Japan — After being delayed by the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway – without spectators.

NBC will broadcast the Opening Ceremony Friday morning. It's actually the first time the television network has done a live morning broadcast for such a ceremony, which typically celebrates the culture of the host country.

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Tampa. You can stream the event live here.

Below is everything you need to know so you don't miss out!

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC at 6:55 a.m. Friday, July 23, from Japan. The closing ceremony will follow on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Where is the Opening Ceremony?

At the Japan National Stadium, also known as the Olympic Stadium, in Meiji-Jingu Park.

How to watch

You'll be able to watch coverage on the following:

NBC

USA

CNBC

NBCSN

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel

Peacock

NBCOlympics.com

NBC Sports app

What if I missed the Opening Ceremony?

If you aren't an early bird, there's no need to panic. The event will be re-broadcast by NBC at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.