Everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

TOKYO, Japan — After being delayed by the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway – without spectators.
NBC will broadcast the Opening Ceremony Friday morning. It's actually the first time the television network has done a live morning broadcast for such a ceremony, which typically celebrates the culture of the host country.
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Tampa. You can stream the event live here.
Below is everything you need to know so you don't miss out!
When is the Opening Ceremony?
The highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC at 6:55 a.m. Friday, July 23, from Japan. The closing ceremony will follow on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Where is the Opening Ceremony?
At the Japan National Stadium, also known as the Olympic Stadium, in Meiji-Jingu Park.
How to watch
You'll be able to watch coverage on the following:
- NBC
- USA
- CNBC
- NBCSN
- Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel
- Peacock
- NBCOlympics.com
- NBC Sports app
What if I missed the Opening Ceremony?
If you aren't an early bird, there's no need to panic. The event will be re-broadcast by NBC at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.
- Red tide can impact your pet's health: Here's how to protect them
- 'This is a matter of life and death:' Pharmacist says rural areas still struggling to get vaccinated
- Current COVID surge in Florida not due to ‘seasonal pattern’ of virus
- 'You understand that, Mr. President': Brady jokes with Biden about people not thinking they won
- DOJ: Tampa Oath Keepers member pleads guilty in Capitol insurrection case
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter