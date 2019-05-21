USA Softball announced Tuesday that University of South Florida softball coach Ken Eriksen has been selected as the head coach for the Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball team.

Softball returns to the Olympics for the first time since the 2008 games in Beijing.

"Ken Eriksen has a proven track record in not only leading our Women's National Team program to the top of the podium but also maintaining that success and developing world-class athletes," said USA Softball CEO Craig Cress in a news release. "His accolades speak volumes and in the 11 years that softball has been off the Olympic program, he has been a constant for our Women's National Team. He has built upon the legacy established before him, and we are confident that he will guide the team to the Gold in 2020."

Eriksen began coaching within the USA Softball Women’s National Team in 2002. He was also an assistant coach for the 2004 U.S. Olympic Softball team.

In his tenure as head coach, Eriksen has guided the U.S. to two WBSC World Championship gold medals (2016 and 2018) and two silver medals (2012, 2014) a Pan American Games gold medal (2011) and silver medal (2015).

The 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony is scheduled for July 24, 2020, in Tokyo.

