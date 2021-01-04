x
Nationals Opening Day postponed due to COVID issues, ESPN reports

The result came from a COVID-19 test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.

WASHINGTON — Opening Day for the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to ESPN reports. The result came from a test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.

A player for the Washington Nationals tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member were quarantined on the eve of the start of the regular season after contact tracing, general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday.

“We’re still in the process of finding out exactly what their status is,” Rizzo said about those who were determined to have been in close contact with the player who tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

RELATED: Nationals player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Opening Day at Nats Park

Throughout spring training, the Nationals did not have a positive COVID-19 test within the players on its team. The test that came back positive in Florida this week is the only known test to come back positive since the team had been down there at the end of February.

There is no word yet on when opening day will take place. The Nationals are scheduled to play the Mets on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

RELATED: A year without | Ryan Zimmerman's wife describes how a 2020 season at home left the family missing baseball

   

