Outback Bowl coming to Raymond James Stadium New Year's Day

The No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks and Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in Tampa.

Kicking off the new year, college football fans will be in Tampa Saturday to cheer on their team at the 2022 Outback Bowl. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium.

No. 22 Arkansas, having its best season in years, will face Penn State.

The Razorbacks finished third in the SEC West with an offense that averaged nearly 441 yards per game with quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Penn State was ranked as high as No. 4 in The AP Top 25 in early October before falling out a month later.

The schools will be meeting for the first time.

Arkansas is playing in its first bowl since 2016, while Penn State is making its fourth Outback Bowl appearance.

The game will kick off at noon ET Jan. 1, 2022.

For fans unable to catch the game in person at Raymond James, they can watch on ESPN 2.

The Outback Bowl features a matchup of teams from the SEC and Big Ten Conference unless a Big Ten team goes to the Orange Bowl. If that's the case, an ACC team would be selected.

The Outback Bowl is one of the oldest college bowl games played. According to bowl organizers, the game was originally named the Hall of Fame Bowl from Dec. 1986 through Jan. 1995. In April 1995, Outback Steakhouse became the title/name sponsor.