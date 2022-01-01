Despite surge of new COVID cases, crowds of fans gather in Tampa for Outback Bowl

It's the Outback Bowl and fans are more than ready to get back to the football environment they know. One without masks or social distancing.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the Outback Bowl Game, Arkansas and Penn State fans started the party early at the Pregame Bowl Bash. This year, the bash was at full capacity with no COVID-19 restrictions enforced.

Just outside of the ticket entry points of Raymond James Stadium, swarms of fans gathered in crowds. Very few people were seen wearing masks and social distancing was impossible in many areas of the bash.

Florida has continued to break new COVID-19 daily case counts records as the omicron variant spreads across the state and the country.

Willie and Kristy Tellez are Arkansas fans from the Tampa Bay area. For them, they jumped at the chance to see their team play in their home city.

"We were so excited we were waiting for the first second to get our tickets," Willie Tellez said.

The couple is fully vaccinated and said that gives them peace of mind when attending crowded events without COVID-19 policies in place.

"[We're] pretty comfortable with it," Willie Tellez said. "Our governorship and leadership in this state has done well, you know."

The people in attendance wearing a mask were few and far between. Keith Williams was one of them. He made the trek from Arkansas to watch his team play. He, his mother, and his other family members were all masked up at the pregame bash. He said guidelines and safety protocols are about the same in Arkansas, so he's used to being one of the few masking up.

"We're going to wear our masks," Williams said. We're going to do everything we can to stay safe and do things normally."

Williams is fully vaccinated and boosted. He said as far as his decision to wear a mask, it's a personal one. A choice he respects for anyone.

"It's up to the people of Florida for what they want to do," he said.

At the game itself, masks were recommended for wear, but not required. Hand sanitizer stations were located throughout the stadium.