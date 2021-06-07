Can't find a kayak or paddleboard? You're not alone.

Paddling Magazine says people who were looking for something safe to do during lockdowns took to the water because it was safe.

TAMPA, Fla — Hitting the water in a kayak or on a stand-up paddleboard might be getting tougher.

That's because paddlesports have made the list of shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company says in 2020 it experienced, "unprecedented demands which resulted in a nationwide shortage of canoes, kayaks and SUPs for nearly every brand in the industry."

It also said it is expecting a similar demand shortage to hit again this year.

Paddling Magazine shared similar stories from retailers and those looking to hit the water.

The magazine said people were looking for things to do in 2020 when lockdowns first started happening; and paddling one safe, socially-distanced activity for many people.

Paddle Magazine says the boom is in full swing.

A sales and marketing manager for Delta Kayaks told the publication it shipped double the number or kayaks usually ordered, and they were all sold before even hitting the sales floor.