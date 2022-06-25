Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix set for July 1-3

The sporting event is expected to have more than 60 race teams from around the world.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The P1 Offshore Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix 2022 will return on the weekend of July 1-3, the international marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1 announced in a news release on Friday.

The historic and one of the city's longest-running events helps create millions of dollars to form an economic impact on the Sarasota community.

“For decades, the races have been a unique summer event that appeals to both locals and visitors," said Virginia J. Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County. "We recognize and thank the Powerboat P1 team for the thorough planning alongside multiple Sarasota entities, ranging from environmental groups to law enforcement, to make this event safe and enjoyable for all.”

This year's race will feature more than 60 race teams and include drivers from Sweden, Australia, Canada, Cayman Islands and New Zealand.

“Sarasota is our biggest race of the year and we’re thrilled to be returning with Visit Sarasota County as our presenting partner,” said Azam Rangoonwala, CEO of Powerboat P1. “Sarasota is an idyllic venue with a rich, storied history of powerboat racing. We have a powerful platform through our international television broadcasting to showcase this beautiful city to the world, and we want to encourage everyone, local or tourists, to enjoy all that there is to experience here.”

The first day of the event will include a downtown Sarasota block party to let fans meet the participating teams and see the competing boats up close on Gulfstream Avenue from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be live music and drinks.

Teams will begin to race on Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. with the P1 AquaX watercraft racing. The second race includes the UIM Class 1 World Powerboat Championship teams competing for the Pole position from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be a full day of racing on the last say of the event with boats from P1 Offshore, P1 AquaX and Class 1 all taking part in the competition.

People attending the event can expect to see a P1 Village fan zone on Sunday, July 3 in the Lido Beach parking lot and will have food trucks, a beer garden, live music and merchandise. There will also be a VIP hospitality suite on Lid Beach that includes an open bar, catered lunch, lounge seating and televisions to help improve the viewing experience of the race.

“As a Sarasota native, I recognize the historic value this event brings to the community,” said Cole McGowan, Powerboat P1’s Director of Communications. “We value the heritage and prestige of this event and are aiming to add new experiences for fans. This is going to be a standout year for powerboat racing in Sarasota with one of the largest fleets of race boats in recent years. I’m excited for fellow locals to experience everything that the Grand Prix weekend has to offer.”

The Sarasota sporting event will be televised in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and Bally Sports Regional Networks.