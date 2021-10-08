2022 Skyway 10K set to kick off in March

After this year's virtual race, the 2022 Skyway 10k is scheduled to be held in person.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Skyway 10k is back and it's happening in person.

The 5th Annual Skyway 10K is scheduled for March 6, 2022, and as always, all of the money collected through registration fees will benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Hopeful runners can register for the 2022 Skyway 10k starting Monday, Oct. 18 on the Skyway 10K website, although selection will be based on a lottery system.

A total of 8,000 registration spots will be filled, with 500 spots designated for VIP and the rest as general admission. The price of general admission is $80 per person.

VIP registration will cost $300 per person and includes access to free food and drinks, VIP restrooms, a gaming area and VIP swag throughout race weekend.

The first 2,000 runners who participated in this year's virtual race will be given priority registration. These runners can expect an email with registration instructions on Monday, Oct. 11 — a week before it opens to the general public.

While this year's race is scheduled to be held in person, organizers will continue to monitor guidance from health officials up until race day.

Winners of the lottery selection will be notified on Oct. 28. Runners who are selected will meet at Tropicana Field on race day and be taken to the Skyway on buses.

To date, the Skyway 10K has raised more than $1.8 million for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, which raises money to fund and develop infrastructure projects that help the families of our servicemen and women.

“We’re excited to announce the 5th annual Skyway 10K and we’re grateful for the outpouring of continued interest and support we receive from the community,” said Nick Peters, founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

“While we were unable to hold the physical event this year, we’re pleased to report that the virtual participants helped to raise more than $134,000 for military families, and we’re looking forward to holding the 5th annual Skyway 10K in-person again in 2022.”