Almost time for the 2022 Skyway 10K: What you need to know this race weekend

Participants in the Skyway 10K will have to meet at Tropicana Park to ride on buses to and from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

TAMPA, Fla — We're less than a week out until the fifth annual Skyway 10K.

The race, which benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation, isn't until Sunday but on Saturday, there will be a Skyway 10K Race Expo and Music Festival to pick up packets.

From race procedures to timelines and day-of-race information, here's an explainer of what lies ahead for Skyway 10K participants and drivers in the area.

Saturday, March 5

Registered participants in the Skyway 10K will pick up their race day packets between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the Race Expo and Music Festival in Lot 7 in the parking lot of Tropicana Field. It's important to remember that this is the only day that packets will be available for pick-up.

And most importantly, Saturday's Race Expo and Music Festival is free and open to the public, even if you're not participating in the 10K event.

Just bring your photo ID and bib number to receive your race day packet and physical bib.

In the event that you're unable to pick up your packet in person, participants are able to download and complete the "Third Party Packet Pick Up Form" to arrange for another person to collect it for you instead.

Organizers have a strict policy against packet pick-up on race day. If you have any questions, contact Skyway 10K organizers.

Saturday's music lineup at the expo will include Love and Theft, The Fulcos, Guava Train and the Jam Jones Band.

Sunday, March 6

Race day!

Participants in the Skyway 10K must arrive at Tropicana Field to board the buses that will take them to and from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Don't be late because there is no other way to access the start or finish line.

And don't worry, parking at Tropicana Field is free.

4:30 a.m.: Bag check-in begins

4:45 a.m.: Buses begin loading

Buses will lead to Sunshine Skyway Bridge as they are full.

Runners are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes ahead of their scheduled bus wave departure time. Participants can find their bus wave assignment on their big number.

6:05 a.m.: First of three opening ceremonies are scheduled to begin.

There will be a presentation of colors and the singing of the national anthem.

6:25 a.m.: The U.S. Army National Guard will begin the race by firing a blank howitzer artillery shell. The Coast Guard is also scheduled to perform a flyover.

Important information for runners

Runners must stay in the two lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge that are designated for them. Anything outside of those two lanes including the emergency lane or climbing on the superstructure of the SunshineSkyway Bridge will result in automatic removal from the race and banned for all future Skyway 10K races.

During the event, runners who are not past the southern base of the incline of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge at 9:30 a.m. will be escorted into a trail bus. Any participants on any other part of the bridge at 10:15 a.m. will also be escorted into a trail bus and off the bridge to be returned to Tropicana Field.

Traffic alerts

Drivers in the area of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge can look out for these lane closures on the day of the event.

Only the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed from 3:30-11 a.m. on Sunday. In addition, 4th Avenue S. near Tropicana Field will be blocked off for public access between MLK and 16th Street S. from around 3-11 a.m.

Southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will remain open for southbound drivers only. Drivers who need to travel northbound on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will need to make arrangements during the lane closure for the Skyway 10K.

At the conclusion of the Skyway 10K, vendors and beer tents will close at noon at Tropicana Field and all participants and attendees will be asked to leave.

All proceeds from the Skyway 10K will go toward the Armed Forces Families Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides 100 percent of the fund they raise back to projects to help military families.