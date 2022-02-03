Skyway 10K guide: Everything you need to know ahead of race day

The race, benefiting the Armed Forces Families Foundation, will take place on Mar. 6.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Skyway 10k is back and it's happening in person after the COVID-19 pandemic kept things virtual last year.

The 5th Annual Skyway 10K is scheduled for Mar. 6, 2022, and as always, all of the money collected through registration fees will benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

10 Tampa Bay is a proud partner of the event.

It is important to note, that while this year's race is scheduled to be held in person, organizers are continuing to monitor guidance from health officials up until the day of the race.

Here's what you need to know ahead of lacing up your sneakers:

When/Where is the race?

The Skyway 10K will take place on March 6, 2022, as runners and walkers of all levels take on the 6.2-mile course that includes a span of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

What does the race benefit?

To date, the Skyway 10K has raised more than $1.8 million for the Armed Forces Families Foundation which helps support military families.

One hundred percent of all race registration fees will benefit the foundation and the work it does to give military families "a sense of community support and well-being while their loved ones are away fighting for our freedom."

When/Where is the Pre-Race Expo?

Race weekend will kick off with the Pre-Race Expo at Tropicana Field Parking Lot 7 in downtown St. Petersburg.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Mar. 5.

Skyway 10K race organizers say the lot will also be used for race day parking, race day pick-up, the drop-off point for racers and the spectator area.

"Racers may also park their cars during the Pre-Race Expo and on Race Day at Tropicana Field for no additional cost," the race website reads.

What is/is not allowed?

Allowed:

Use of wheeled devices by authorized and registered handcycle participants

Cell phones

GoPros + accompanying chest and head straps

Water bottles (under 24-ounces)

Not Allowed:

Baby joggers or baby strollers

Skateboards, rollerblades, unauthorized bicycles, or any other wheeled devices

Animals

Backpacks

Weapons or anything that could be construed as a weapon

Non-see through water bottles

Glass

GoPro extensions or selfie sticks

How to pick up my packet and bib?

If you did not select to receive your bib by mail, you must pick up your packet from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pre-Race Expo on Mar. 5 at Tropicana Field.

"Absolutely NO packets can be picked up on the day of the race, Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022. Every participant is responsible for picking up their own packet," the Skyway 10K website reads.

You will need to make your way to Lot 7 to pick up your race packet. A photo I.D. and bib number are required to receive your packet.

When will the bridge close?

The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed at 3:30 a.m. ET on Mar. 6. The lanes will then reopen at 11 a.m. ET "sharp."

The southbound lanes of the bridge will remain open during the entirety of the race.

When should I arrive/What happens if I miss my bus?

All racers are asked to arrive at least one hour before their scheduled bus departure time. If you miss your bus time slot, race organizers say you will, unfortunately, not be able to participate.

"Participants must be on time for their designated race departure. Late participants may not ride a later bus due to strict safety guidelines," the Skyway 10K website reads.

What's provided on race day?

Come race day, participants will be given food, drinks, and a post-race party that includes live music.

Water: There will be water provided at Tropicana Field in addition to water stations spread throughout the course. Return buses will also have water.

Food: Racers will be given post-race snacks at Tropicana Field finish areas. There will also be food available for purchase.

What else should I know?

The Skyway 10K's website has everything you need to know from how racers will be timed to what to do with your personal belongings.