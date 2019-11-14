ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — General admission for the third annual Skyway 10K is full and there are only a few VIP spots left.

Race officials said more than 8,000 runners are scheduled to run the race.

The Skyway 10K lottery registration process opened on Oct. 3 and went through Oct. 20. More than 14,925 people registered for the lottery process for the 7,500 general admission entries.

“If you did not receive a notification or if you missed your opportunity to register, unfortunately, the general admission portion of the race is now full and is closed,” said Jonathan Dziuba, race director for the Skyway 10K. “While we were unable to accommodate everyone who signed up for the lottery process this year, we hope that they would either consider serving as a volunteer for the event or join us at Tropicana Field on Feb. 29 and March 1 for the free festivities surrounding the Skyway 10K in celebrating our armed forces and their families, and we welcome them to try again next year.”

More than 100 VIP spots are still open and cost $300 for each racer.

The race will start on I-275 at the rest area just south of the Skyway Bridge and ends at the Northside of the bridge. Northbound lanes of the bridge will be closed from 3:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on March 1.

The event supports the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

People interested in volunteering can register here. Anyone interested in becoming a race sponsor can click here.

For more information or frequently asked questions, click here.

The Skyway 10K is the only yearly run across the iconic Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge. It benefits the nonprofit Armed Forces Families Foundation, which supports our military service members and their loved ones.

RELATED: Skyway 10K lottery winners notified today for next year's race

RELATED: Skyway 10K to take place March 1, 2020

RELATED: 'Why I ran the Skyway 10K': The reasons people put in the miles

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter