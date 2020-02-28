PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The third annual Skyway 10K kicks off Sunday, March 1! Before the first group of runners take on the bridge, nearly a dozen people will compete using handcycles.

That group includes Mike DeLancey, who was injured in a sniper attack in Iraq. He founded the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch, which helps injured veterans stay active.

"One of the big things that we have done and try to do as an organization is just to get injured people out of the house. Having a race like this really brings the exposure not just for the sport itself but maybe somebody at home is saying 'wow I can do that'.... maybe they'll find their hobby or their sport," said DeLancey.

DeLancey helped set up the hand-cycle division when it first started during the 2019 Skyway 10K. He said he is excited to actually compete in it this year.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the Skyway 10K goes to the Armed Forces Families Foundation which then helps area veterans and their families. Some of the money has helped fund projects for the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch.

