ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The third annual Skyway 10K is almost here! If you are participating in the race, below is a list of things you can and cannot bring.

ALLOWED:

Clear water bottles, 24 oz and smaller

Small, in-ear headphones

Armbands & one pocket, very small waist belts to hold your cell phone

Cell phones, GoPros and GoPro chest mounts

NOT ALLOWED:

Bags (complimentary bag check at Tropicana Field)

Colored water bottles, glass bottles or any bottles larger than 24 oz

Large, over the ear headphones

Fanny packs, Camelbacks, race backpacks and race vests

GoPro extender, compact cameras and large lens photography cameras

PLEASE NOTE: If you leave your belongings in your car, the Skyway 10K and Tropicana Field take no responsibility regarding their safety.

Participants will not be allowed on the shuttle if they try to bring a bag. Participants should also consider the time it takes to park, check a bag, and get on the bus on time.

If you are confused or unsure about an item, you can send a photo to info@skyway10k.com or bring it to the Race Expo to ask organizers.

You can find more information here.

