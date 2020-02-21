ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The third annual Skyway 10K is almost here! If you are participating in the race, below is a list of things you can and cannot bring.
ALLOWED:
Clear water bottles, 24 oz and smaller
Small, in-ear headphones
Armbands & one pocket, very small waist belts to hold your cell phone
Cell phones, GoPros and GoPro chest mounts
NOT ALLOWED:
Bags (complimentary bag check at Tropicana Field)
Colored water bottles, glass bottles or any bottles larger than 24 oz
Large, over the ear headphones
Fanny packs, Camelbacks, race backpacks and race vests
GoPro extender, compact cameras and large lens photography cameras
PLEASE NOTE: If you leave your belongings in your car, the Skyway 10K and Tropicana Field take no responsibility regarding their safety.
Participants will not be allowed on the shuttle if they try to bring a bag. Participants should also consider the time it takes to park, check a bag, and get on the bus on time.
If you are confused or unsure about an item, you can send a photo to info@skyway10k.com or bring it to the Race Expo to ask organizers.
You can find more information here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Restaurant closes down after viral video exposes meat thawing outside
- The debate was a bare-knuckle boxing match. What's fact? What's fiction?
- Pigeons with glued-on MAGA hats released in Las Vegas
- George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg over Trayvon Martin tweets
- Hillsborough County decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana
- World-famous baby eaglet killed by rat poison, rescue group says
- Rare rainbow snake seen for the first time in 50 years in Florida forest
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter